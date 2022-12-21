AUSTIN (KXAN) — The American Automobile Association of Texas is estimating that 8.9 million Texans will travel at least 50 miles away from their homes for the holidays.

On a national scale, AAA estimates 112.7 million people will travel 50 miles or more away from home. 2022 is expected to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since AAA began tracking in 2000.

In Texas, that number is up 3% from last year.

“AAA Texas data shows year-end travel is surging, and trips are already being booked for 2023,” said AAA Texas Vice President and General Manager, Galen Grillo. “The rebound in travel during the second half of 2022 has helped create momentum for 2023, including for the upcoming ‘wave season’ from January through March, when cruise lines offer some of their best promotions.”

Around 8.3 million Texans will drive to their holiday destination, and nearly 377,000 are expected to fly. That’s a 13% increase of flyers compared to last year.

Other modes of transportation are also rebounding: AAA estimates that 237,000 people will take a cruise, train, or a bus, which is up 21% from last year.

Best & worst times to travel by car

Date Most Traffic Least traffic 12/23 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Before 2 p.m., after 8 p.m. 12/24 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Before 11 a.m., after 7 p.m. 12/25 *Minimal traffic expected *Minimal traffic expected 12/26 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Before 12 p.m., after 7 p.m. 12/27 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Before 2 p.m., after 8 p.m. 12/28 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Before 2 p.m., after 8 p.m. 12/29 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Before 2 p.m., after 8 p.m. 12/30 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Before 2 p.m., after 8 p.m. 12/31 *Minimal traffic expected *Minimal traffic expected 1/1 *Minimal traffic expected *Minimal traffic expected 1/2 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Before 3 p.m., after 8 p.m.

According to AAA, pre-pandemic levels of travelers will hit the roads this holiday season, and drivers should be prepared for delays in and around major metro areas.

Tuesday, Dec. 27 is expected to be the nation’s worst day to travel.