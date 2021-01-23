8 new officers commissioned in Texas State Guard at Camp Mabry

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas State Guard has eight new officers as of Saturday. The officers were commissioned at a graduation ceremony held at Camp Mabry at 2 p.m.

They recently completed their months-long training and coursework in the state guard’s Officer Candidate School.

Among those who graduated was Brendan Steinhauser, of Austin, who will serve as a Second Lieutenant in the Sixth Brigade.

The officers are expected to rise through the ranks and lead missions for the state’s response to disasters and emergencies.

