74 years on the job, 97-year-old deputy still keeping the peace

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — When you love what you do, you want to keep doing it as long as you can.

Bill Hardin loves law enforcement so much, he’s been doing it for 74 years.

The 97-year-old Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was honored as the oldest serving law man in history with an exhibit at the Chisholm Trail Museum in Cleburne, Texas.

After starting his career in law enforcement in the 1940s, Hardin retired from the Fort Worth Police Department, but certainly didn’t retire from the force. He moved on to the Tarrant County’s Sheriff’s Office, and once he retired from there, Johnson County was the next stop.

“I’m going to keep doing this until the sheriff runs me out,” Hardin said. “If I can make it to 75 years, I may go ahead and retire.”

Hardin’s boss, Johnson County Sheriff Adam King, says Hardin is one-of-a-kind.

“We want him to know that he is important to us, and he is important to the community,” King said.