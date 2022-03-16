ANDREWS, Texas (KXAN) — Officials from a New Mexico university confirmed Wednesday seven members of its golf program died when its van crashed into oncoming traffic Tuesday outside Midland.

Both men’s and women’s golf teams from the University of the Southwest, located in Hobbs, New Mexico, were returning to campus from a tournament in Midland when the team’s Ford Transit van collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pickup. The crash happened at 8:17 p.m. near the intersection of State Highway 115 and FM 1788 near Andrews, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Andrews is a town in the Texas panhandle about 45 miles north of Midland and 53 miles from Hobbs. Hobbs sits just across the Texas-New Mexico border.

Of the seven people who died in the crash from USW, one was the driver and head coach, Tyler James. He was the head coach for both teams, and it was his first year leading the program. Two other team members are in critical condition in a Lubbock hospital.

Texas DPS said the Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on FM 1788 and, for unknown reasons, drifted into the southbound lane and collided with the team’s van. Both vehicles caught fire after the collision, DPS said.

“The USW campus community is shocked and saddened today as we mourn the loss of members of our university family,” USW said in a Facebook post Wednesday. “Please keep the families of students, coaching staff, and the USW community in your prayers as we come together to support one another during this difficult time.”

The school said its counseling and worship staff will be available for students, faculty and staff to help them and provide support.

Texas DPS is leading the ongoing crash investigation along with the National Transportation Safety Board