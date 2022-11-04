NEW BRAUNFELS (KXAN) — Texans could soon have a new spot to wash off the bugs on a road trip.

Buc-ee’s plans to add a car wash to its New Braunfels location. The specifics were outlined in a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing for the project. This project would expand the location, which currently holds the record for biggest convenience store in the world. It’s a record that will soon be shattered after the new Luling location is completed.

The new car wash tunnel will be roughly 5,647 square feet and is expected to cost $6 million dollars. Construction is set to begin Feb. 2023 with a completion date at the end of August.

Currently five Texas Buc-ee’s stores have a car wash, including locations in Cypress, Denton, Katy, Lake Jackson and Richmond.