SEGUIN, Texas (KXAN) — Six vehicles opened fire on one another in a shootout Wednesday evening, Seguin Police Department officials said in a Facebook post.

Just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting near Traeger Street and West Kingsbury Street. In the 911 call, the caller said the vehicles were shooting at each other.

Following a preliminary investigation, police officials said six vehicles were involved in the shootout:

Black Chevrolet truck

Maroon Chevrolet truck

Yellow sedan

Blue 1990s Buick sedan

Light green SUV

Silver four door sedan

No reported injuries have been linked to the shooting, but officials said a home on Avenue B and a vehicle at a neighboring business were both damaged.

Any residents who might have been in the area near North Guadalupe Street or West Kingsbury Street during the timeframe are asked to contact Seguin Police. Residents with Ring doorbells or cameras on their property are asked to call Det. Clint Halbardier at (830) 379-2123.

The Seguin Police Department is investigating a 6-vehicle shootout that happened on Wednesday evening. (Courtesy: Seguin Police Department)

“This was a very dangerous and reckless situation, and we are extremely fortunate there were no injuries. We believe it takes our entire community to come together to ensure these suspects are identified and held accountable for their dangerous acts,” Chief Terry Nichols said in the release. “We are blessed we are not working the homicide of an innocent person who may have just been in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle pictured above or who has information related to the shootout is asked to call (830) 379-2123 or contact Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1 (877) 403-8477.