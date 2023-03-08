AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Wednesday, March 8 drawing for Lotto Texas is now at an estimated annuitized $51.5 million, according to a news release from the Texas Lottery Commission.

This is the largest jackpot prize in more than 12 years, the release said.

Lotto Texas sits only behind the estimated annuitized Mega Millions jackpot, which is worth $203 million for the drawing Friday, March 10, according to the release. If there is no jackpot winner for Wednesday’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for Saturday, March 11, will roll to an estimated annuitized $53.

“Texas Lottery players have another exclusive chance tonight to win one of the largest lottery jackpot prizes in the world,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

Wednesday’s drawing is 74th in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since it started an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19, 2022 drawing, the release said.

There were six Lotto Texas jackpot winners in 2022, the release said. The game’s most recent jackpot winner was a Katy resident who claimed the prize of $19 million on Sept. 17, 2022.

“The excitement for this growing jackpot has helped generate strong sales for the game, which supports public education in Texas. We’re looking forward to congratulating the largest Lotto Texas jackpot winner since May of 2010 and the first one of 2023. While it can be a thrill to play for a large jackpot prize, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”