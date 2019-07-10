5 companies vie to build large Texas State University dorm

Texas

by: Daniel Salazar / Austin Business Journal

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Five developers are competing to build Texas State University’s next dormitory as demand for on-campus housing has exceeded supply for the past eight to 10 years.

The Texas State University System is looking for a team to plan, finance, design and construct a student-housing development with room for at least 2,100 beds on its campus in San Marcos. The first phase of the project featuring 700 beds needs t obe ready in time for incoming freshmen during the Fall 2021 semester.

Texas State currently has 23 on-campus dormitories with a total capacity of 6,646 beds, according to a request for qualifications issued by the university system in May. But that’s not enough for a booming university, where enrollment hit 38,644 in the fall of 2018, up nearly 9 percent from 35,546 in fall 2013. Austin Business Journal profiled construction at the university in a 2017 cover story.

