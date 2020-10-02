$47 million winning lottery ticket sold in Seguin, second-largest prize in Texas history

SEGUIN, Texas (KXAN) — Someone in Seguin is having a really good 2020.

A lottery ticket bought at a gas station on Highway 123 in Seguin won an estimated $47 million annuitized jackpot from a drawing held Sept. 30, Texas Lottery said.

The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn, which were 4-11-16-19-27-30, the lottery system said.

The cash value option was chosen when the ticket was bought, and the claimant will get—wait for it—$39,767,339.23 before taxes.

The prize, sadly, had not been claimed yet as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Texas Lottery. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim it.

This is the second-largest lottery prize up for grabs, Texas Lottery said. The jackpot started out as $5 million on Jan. 18 and rolled over a record 73 times, before this ticket was bought.

The largest Lotto Texas prize was a $97 million jackpot-winning ticket from May 29, 2010, Texas Lottery said. It was bought at a 7-Eleven in Dallas.

Seguin is located in Guadalupe County, just outside of San Antonio.