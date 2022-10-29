LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said four people were found dead after a shots-fired call and house fire in the 4100 block of 124th Street. Police said the shots-fired call came in at 1:01 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they saw “the residence showing flames.” Lubbock Fire Rescue said its dispatch center was called just after 1:15 a.m. and firefighters were on the scene in less than four-and-a-half minutes.

LFR said 40 percent of the home was fire damaged, and the fire was contained to just one home.

The LPD crime map listed the situation as “arson.” Names and other details were not yet released as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Read the full press release from the Lubbock Police Department: