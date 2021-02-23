4 non-Texan members of ERCOT resign after mass outages during winter storms

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the wake of disastrous energy grid failures during historic winter storm last week, four unaffiliated directors of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) will resign Wednesday. All four lived out of state.

In a petition released Tuesday, ERCOT, which manages about 90% of the state’s electric flow, notified the Public Utility Commission of Texas that Sally Talberg, Peter Cramton, Terry Bulger and Raymond Hepper will resign, they say “to eliminate distractions” as a review of the incident begins and to quell concerns about out-of-state leadership.

In their resignation letter, the four members say, in part:

“We want to acknowledge the pain and suffering of Texans during this past week. Our hearts go out to all Texans who have had to go without electricity, heat, and water during frigid temperatures and continue to face the tragic consequences of this emergency… We want what is best for ERCOT and Texas.” Talberg, cramton, bulger and hepper, Feb. 23

Additionally, Craig S. Ivey, who was under consideration to fill in an unaffiliated director vacancy, has withdrawn his application.

Talberg, of Michigan, and Cramton, of Del Mar, California, are the board of directors’ newest members. Despite being a Texas organization, ERCOT’s bylaws don’t require Texas residency — only a preference for it.

