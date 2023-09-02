WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a nearly 4,000-acre fire blazing in Walker County near Houston, officials said in a social media post Saturday.

Officials said the fire — dubbed the Game Preserve Fire — is 3,800 acres in size and 20% contained as of late Saturday morning. The Forest Service noted the flanks and head of the fire remain active, with aircraft and engine crews helping to protect nearby structures from the blaze.

Officials added a temporary flight restriction is now in place for the Game Preserve Fire, with people asked to avoid the area “to create a safe space for firefighting aircraft.”