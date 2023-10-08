SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The winning Mega Millions lottery ticket for Friday, Oct. 6’s $360 million jackpot was sold in San Angelo at the Stripes convenience store near Sam’s Club.

According to the Texas Lottery, the ticket was revealed to be the largest jackpot ever won by a Texas Lottery player.

The ticket, sold at Stripes No. 5031 located at 5665 Sherwood Way, matched all six numbers drawn, including the Mega Ball. The winning numbers were as follows: 12-24-46-57-66, Mega Ball 22.

Texas Lottery stated that the player chose the cash value option at the time of purchase, which was estimated at $156.9 million before taxes prior to the drawing. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

The Stripes location is also eligible to receive a $1 million retailer bonus for selling the jackpot ticket.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have a big Mega Millions jackpot winner right here in Texas and we’re eagerly looking forward to meeting and congratulating the Lone Star State’s largest-ever Mega Millions jackpot winner,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery before coming to Austin to claim the prize.”

The winning Mega Millions jackpot started as a $20 million prize on Aug. 18 and rolled 14 times before being hit. The ticket is the 14th Mega Millions jackpot winner in the state of Texas, with the last jackpot being won on Sept. 24, 2019, in Leander for an advertised $227 million prize.

In addition to the Oct. 6 jackpot-winning prize, 74,167 Mega Millions tickets in Texas, including those with the Megaplier® add-on feature, won lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $10,000.

The jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Oct. 10, will reset to $20 million.