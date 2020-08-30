3 people killed, 1 injured in Bryan plane crash

BRYAN, Texas (KXAN) — Three people died and another person was injured in a plane crash at Coulter Airfield in Bryan on Sunday.

Bryan police said in a tweet the person who was injured was transported to the hospital.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the crash involved a Piper PA24-250.

Bryan police officers will secure the scene until the Federal Aviation Administration arrives.

The NTSB, at last check, will not go to the scene of the crash, but will investigate.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.

