3 people killed, 1 injured in Bryan plane crash

BRYAN, Texas (KXAN) — Three people died and another person was injured in a plane crash at Coulter Airfield in Bryan on Sunday.

Bryan police said in a tweet the person who was injured was transported to the hospital.

The Bryan Police Department is currently working a plane crash at Coulter Airfield. We will be securing the scene until the FAA arrives for investigation. We ask that people avoid the area.



Three people died in the crash and one person was transported to the hospital. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 30, 2020

The National Transportation Safety Board said the crash involved a Piper PA24-250.

Bryan police officers will secure the scene until the Federal Aviation Administration arrives.

The NTSB, at last check, will not go to the scene of the crash, but will investigate.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.