3 people killed, 1 injured in Bryan plane crash

BRYAN, Texas (KXAN) — Three people died and another person was injured in a plane crash at Coulter Airfield in Bryan on Sunday.
Bryan police said in a tweet the person who was injured was transported to the hospital.
The National Transportation Safety Board said the crash involved a Piper PA24-250.
Bryan police officers will secure the scene until the Federal Aviation Administration arrives.
The NTSB, at last check, will not go to the scene of the crash, but will investigate.
