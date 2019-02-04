3 measles cases reported in Harris County, health officials say

NEW YORK – 1958: In this handout from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the skin of a patient after three days of measles infection is seen at a New York hospital in 1958. Measles outbreaks have been reported throughout the U.S., with the latest reported February 5, 2015 at a daycare in […]

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Three people have the measles in Harris County, according to a release from the county’s public health department.

Two boys under age 2 and a woman between age 25-35 have the disease, Harris County Public Health said. They all live in the northwest part of the county. It is not known if they are related.

Measles is a very contagious virus that can travel through the air and is spread by coughing and sneezing. It can be especially dangerous for babies and young children, health officials say. Symptoms include a high fever, runny nose, cough, red and watery eyes, sore throat and a rash.

Measles can be prevented with a vaccine, health officials added.

So far this year there have been six confirmed reports of measles in Texas, and 79 total in the United States, as of Monday. There are also three ongoing outbreaks in New York State, New York City and Washington State, according to the Centers for Disease Control.