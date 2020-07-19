3 killed, 9 injured in crash involving law enforcement motorcycle club, 1 person arrested

KERR COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club were involved in a serious wreck Saturday that killed three people and injured nine others.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident happened around 12:10 p.m. on State Highway 16, or Medina Highway, just south of Kerrville.

DPS said the wreck involved six motorcycles and one vehicle. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said members were on a ride in celebration of the club’s birthday, when the driver of another vehicle crossed the center line of the highway.

28-year-old Ivan Robles, was arrested and has been charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter and six counts of intoxication assault.

DPS said the crash is still being investigated, and no further information will be released at this time.

Kerrville is about two hours west of Austin.