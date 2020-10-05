3 killed, 1 hospitalized in partial building collapse in west Houston

HOUSTON (KXAN/KPRC) — Three people are dead and one is hurt after part of a building collapsed in west Houston Monday afternoon, according to the Houston Fire Department.

NBC-affiliate KPRC in Houston reports it happened at a construction site on Town and Country Boulevard in the area of City Centre near Interstate 10 and Beltway 8.

HFD tweeted its Technical Rescue Team was responding to the building just after 2:30 p.m.

The person hurt was taken to a nearby hospital, the department said.

KPRC reports the building seems to be part of the One MRO project by Marathon Oil. The project was announced earlier this year.