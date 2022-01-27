LIVE: 3 Houston officers shot, suspect search ongoing

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Three Houston police officers were shot Thursday, and officials are searching for the suspect.

Police tweeted around 3:30 p.m. it happened in the 2100 block of McGowen Street, which is east of Midtown and Interstate 69. NBC sister station KPRC said officers may have been chasing the suspect before the shooting.

The suspect left the scene in a white Mercedes.

The officers were taken to the Memorial Hermann hospital.

According to HPD, all three officers are in stable condition.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.