3 die, including 2 from Austin, after crash near Abilene

HASKELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two people from Austin, and another from Goree died after a crash near Abilene on Tuesday.

A press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety identified the two from Austin as 48-year-old Jose Minan and 44-year-old Sara Minan. The 9-year-old passenger with them in their 2013 Mazda was treated at Hendrick Medical Center and released.

The third person who died, 55-year-old Michael Bowman, was the driver of a 2013 Ford pickup truck — the other vehicle involved in the crash. He was from Goree.

The DPS release said the drivers of both vehicles were traveling in opposite directions just before 11 a.m., when Bowman failed to yield the right of way and turned left toward US 277, one mile south of Haskell. That’s when the driver crashed into the three in the Mazda, and their vehicle left the roadway and caught fire.

Bowman is believed to have taken his life after the crash.

The crash is under investigation.