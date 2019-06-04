3 dead in San Antonio home; high levels of carbon monoxide

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio police say a man and his two children have been found dead in a house where the electricity had been off since Friday and a generator was located inside.

Police say the homeowner stopped by the house late Monday after not being able to reach the 56-year-old resident or his daughters, ages 9 to 11.

Authorities say a fuel-powered generator was inside the home and turned on but not running. Emergency responders detected high levels of poisonous carbon monoxide (CO), which can be emitted by generators.

Police found no signs of trauma. Causes of death were pending.

Names of the victims weren’t immediately released. Officials didn’t say why the electricity wasn’t working.

San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Woody Woodward says generators should never be placed inside homes.

Preventing CO leaks and poisoning

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has several tips for the prevention of CO poisoning in the home. Tips include:

Having an operating, well-maintained CO detector

Having heating systems, water heaters and other gas, oil or coal burning appliances checked out by a qualified technician yearly

Report strange odors coming from your refrigerator

Make sure gas appliances are vented properly

Do you know the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning?

The CDC says the most common signs of CO poisoning are:

headache

dizziness

weakness

upset stomach

vomiting

chest pain and

confusion

The CDC says symptoms are often described as “flu-like.” Breathing high amounts of CO can make you pass out or kill you — and people who are asleep can die before even knowing they are having symptoms.

