MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Three people are dead after a vehicle led a Milam County Sheriff’s Office deputy on a chase, which ended in a fiery crash Thursday, according to a MCSO news release.

Milam County is located northeast of Austin.

At approximately 3:49 p.m., a vehicle evading the MCSO deputy at a high rate of speed left the roadway and crashed south of County Road 337 on Highway 36/U.S. 190 onto private property, the release said.

As a result of the crash, the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames, and the Milano Fire Department arrived on the scene to extinguish the fire, MCSO said.

Three unidentified people were found dead in the vehicle as a result of the crash, the release said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was called in to investigate the crash, which remained under investigation Thursday.