AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of Texans expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend this year will be higher compared to last year, according to AAA Texas.

AAA Texas estimates 3.2 million Texans will travel 50 or more miles from home during the unofficial kickoff to summer. That’s up 8% from 2021.

Air travel is rebounding from last year as well, expected to be up 25% this weekend. AAA Texas is hoping travelers keep flexibility in mind when heading to the airport.

“The beginning of summer of 2022 feels a lot different than 2021,” traveler Jon Moscoe said. “It feels like there is a lot more demand for travel. They have removed the mask mandates for flights. I think that has gotten people a lot more comfortable.”

Just this month, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport increased its recommendation to passengers on when they should arrive to clear security in time for their flights. The airport is now saying travelers should come two-and-a-half hours before boarding for domestic flights and three hours before an international flight.

“We expect that this trend will continue as we go throughout the summer — more people traveling. That pent-up demand we saw from COVID-19 is really starting playing out,” said Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas.

Nationally, AAA Texas said over 39.2 million people will travel 50 or more miles from home during the holiday weekend. This is an increase of 8.3% when compared to 2021.

These travel estimates almost align with 2017 numbers, according to AAA Texas.

Air travel nationally is expected to go up 25% this year, the second-largest increase since 2010.