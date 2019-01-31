282 Catholic clergy throughout Texas ‘credibly accused’ of sex abuse

The Diocese of Austin listed 22 men credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor. Each red dot indicates a location in the diocese where one or more of those men was present or worked in some capacity.

TEXAS (KXAN) — Catholic Dioceses across the state have released a list of names of clergy who have been “credibly accused” of sexual abuse. There are 282 names on all those lists.

The Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops said in October of 2018 that all 15 dioceses in Texas would review their files and compile a comprehensive list of every clergy – including any bishops, priests and deacons – who have been “credibly accused of sexually abusing a minor.”

The lists include clergy whose allegations have been investigated and reviewed by a board. However, the lists do not mean they have been charged or convicted of sexual abuse.

The list originally indicated that 304 clergy members were being credibly accused, but KXAN cross-refereced the list Thursday evening and discovered that 22 of the names were duplicates, bringing the total to 282.

The Austin diocese, meanwhile, reports its count at 278.

For the full list for each of the 15 dioceses in Texas, see below:

Diocese of Austin: 22

Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston: 42

Diocese of Dallas: 31

Diocese of Fort Worth: 17

Archdiocese of San Antonio: 57

Diocese of El Paso: 30

Diocese of Lubbock: 5

Diocese of Laredo: 0

Diocese of Tyler: 1

Diocese of Amarillo: 30

Diocese of Corpus Christi: 26

Diocese of Brownsville: 14

Diocese of Victoria: 3

Diocese of Beaumont: 13

Diocese of San Angelo: 13

Note: This number is based on names provided in each diocese list. KXAN will provide updated numbers as needed.