27 Houston residents indicted in multistate ATM robberies

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Customers use ATMs at a Wells Fargo Bank branch office on July 14, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Customers use ATMs at a Wells Fargo Bank branch office on July 14, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Federal prosecutors say 27 Houston residents have been indicted in the investigation of nearly $2.8 million stolen from ATMs in robberies targeting technicians servicing cash machines.

U.S. Attorney Joseph Brown in Plano on Wednesday announced charges related to ATMs robberies since August 2017. Brown says the suspects conspired to commit at last 47 robberies in Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Missouri, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois and Tennessee.

The Texas locations include Plano, Allen, McKinney and Texarkana.

A grand jury last August indicted seven suspects on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery interfering with interstate commerce and robbery interfering with interstate commerce. Superseding indictments returned this month led to a total of 27 defendants charged.

Officials say 23 suspects have been arrested. If convicted, penalties range up to 20 years in federal prison.