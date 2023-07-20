Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for July 20, 2023

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A 26-year-old man died Tuesday inside the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Estelle Unit in Huntsville, custodial death records confirm.

Anthony Deshon Jennings was found “in medical distress” on July 18, a Texas Attorney General’s Office report shows. He was taken to the unit infirmary and pronounced dead at 2:07 p.m.

A medical cause of death is pending autopsy results. The state does not know if he exhibited any medical problems while in custody. He was in prison after being convicted of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.

Jennings’ death is the latest in a string of so-far unexplained deaths among young and healthy people in TDCJ custody. At least 58 people have died in state prisons and jails since June 1.

On June 28, 36-year-old Jon Anthony Southards died at the same unit. He was found unresponsive in his cell after complaining repeatedly of symptoms of heat illness.

This report is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.