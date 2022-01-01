246 Texans’ deaths classified as winter-storm related, DSHS final report shows

Icicles hang off the State Highway 195 sign on February 18, 2021 in Killeen, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a final report released by the Texas Department of State Health Services, 246 deaths across Texas have been classified as winter-storm related.

Those who died, as detailed in the report, were between the ages of less than 1 to 102 years old and died between Feb. 11, 2021 to June 4, 2021.

Winter Storm Deaths in the KXAN viewing area

  • Travis County – 28
  • Williamson County – 6
  • Bastrop County – 1
  • Burnet County – 2
  • Llano County – 1
  • Fayette County – 1
  • Lee County – 1
  • Milam County – 1
  • San Saba County – 1

Since DSHS’ last update, the state’s death toll increased by 36.

Harris, Dallas and Travis counties had the highest amount of deaths in Texas.

Deaths resulted from hypothermia and frostbite, fire-related injuries, crashes, slips and falls, loss of access to medical devices due to power outages and carbon monoxide poisoning.

