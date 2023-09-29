AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Texas Transportation Commission approved $240 million in funding for Texas seaports.

“Texas ports play a critical role in our state’s booming economy, helping Texas continue to drive America’s economy and remain a hub for international trade,” said Governor Abbott. “This historic investment will not only bolster Texas’ ports infrastructure, it will help build a brighter economic future for all Texans.”

The funding was said to help increase trade, improve safety and provide a more robust supply chain for our state and the nation.

“Texas ports are a crucial link in the supply chain,” said Texas Transportation Commissioner Steven Alvis. “With the expansion of the Panama Canal, and under the Governor’s direction, improving these port facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast helps support this key economic driver for our state and the nation.”

According to the governor’s office, the funding would go toward 31 projects recommended by the Port Authority Advisory Committee after considering project eligibility and merits.

Of the 31, $200 million would go toward 12 projects for the Maritime Infrastructure Program, which includes building truck queuing areas, dock rehabilitation and expansion and rail expansion. The remaining funds would go toward 19 projects for the Seaport Connectivity Program to improve connectivity, enhance safety and relieve congestion in areas near the state’s maritime ports.