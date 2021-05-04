237 children sleeping in CPS offices as Texas foster care ‘capacity crisis’ worsens

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 200 children slept in state offices for multiple nights in March of this year as the “capacity crisis” in the Texas foster care system continues to worsen.

According to data from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, during February 2020 before the coronavirus began to spread in Texas communities, 34 children spent two or more nights sleeping in DFPS offices. By March 2021, that number had increased by nearly seven times with 237 kids sleeping in offices.

Scott Lundy, CEO of Arrow Child and Family Ministries, said he has worked in the child welfare system for three decades. He called 2020 the “most challenging year” of his career.

“The capacity crisis that we have right now is the worst that I’ve ever seen,” he said.

In short, there aren’t enough beds to accommodate every child entering the foster care system, and Lundy said it’s reaching the level of a “catastrophe.”

A spokesperson for DFPS said providers have been “profoundly affected by the pandemic and more recently by February’s winter storm.” They said foster care providers have struggled to recruit and train foster families willing to open their homes, while residential treatment centers have faced similar struggles with retaining qualified staff.

According to state data, Texas gained 393 beds for children in Fiscal Year 2020 but lost 540 beds. So far in FY 2021, we’ve already lost 696 beds, while only gaining 112.

“DFPS is constantly working with providers to bring more capacity online, while prioritizing child safety over sheer numbers of beds,” the spokesperson said.

Problems in the Texas foster care system began long before the pandemic, however. A decades-long federal lawsuit has drawn attention to stories of abuse, neglect and mounting caseload sizes.

Debbie Sceroler, Senior Director for foster care and adoption at Bucker, said the pandemic couldn’t have come at a worse time, with DFPS and care providers already in a “state of reform.” She said Texas is transitioning to a model that’s called Community Based Care, and the system is trying to comply with many of the changes required by the judge, but the data shows reforms are slow-moving.

“We’ve always had more children coming into care, than we do families,” she said. “I think awareness is definitely the first thing we need.”

Lundy and his wife fostered and ultimately adopted three children himself.

“I can’t imagine my kids spending time in an office,” he said. “There’s no laundry facilities. They are eating out the whole time. There’s not a lot for them to do — recreation — or things that would be normal for a child.”

