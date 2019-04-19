Texas

22-year-old barber kayaks across Texas to see his state with new eyes

By:
Posted: Apr 18, 2019 / 05:15 PM CDT / Updated: Apr 18, 2019 / 11:12 PM CDT

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A young barber from the Hill Country is hanging up his hair clippers for a few weeks to cut across his beloved home state in a kayak. 

22-year-old Ethan West is kayaking by himself across a big chunk of Texas. He started on April 1 in Telegraph,TX (near Junction) where the South branch of the Llano River originates. He is continuing on until he reaches Matagorda Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. He hopes to complete his journey by April 25 and says three committed friends have agreed to pick up him and his kayak once he reaches the Gulf. 

West lives in Mason where he runs a barbershop. He grew up in Fredericksburg and was born in Llano, which is why he chose to start his kayak journey along the Llano River.

At age 20, West hiked the Appalachian Trail. More recently, he was looking for ways to replicate that kind of journey in his home state.

"I realized the rivers are navigable in the state of Texas, and I decided a river trip would be best," West said. 

A friend told him about the "Abilene Boys": in 1937 three 18-year-old young men canoed 600 miles of the Colorado River to the Gulf of Mexico. In 1991, the same three men who were in their 70's at that point, canoed the same exact trip. Their journey started in Ballinger, so West decided to tweak his route to start with the Llano River to make it more personal. 

People have been helping him along the way, for example during the stormy weather Wednesday night, the LCRA set him up in a dry location along the river. 

"We wish him the very best of luck," an LCRA spokesperson said, explaining that they don't keep data on how many people make trips down the river to the Gulf.

In his kayak, West has a tent, a sleeping bag, food, a journal, a GoPro camera, an extra oar, rope, a sunhat, and wheels in case he needs to roll his kayak on land. If he needs to, he'll hop on land and walk to an HEB to re-stock on food. From time to time, people have offered him a place to sleep along the way, but for the most part West camps out overnight. 

He has a GPS affixed to him so that loved ones can know that he's ok. You can follow his GPS check-ins from his barbershop Facebook page. 

His face is sunburned and peeling, his hands look scaly and weathered. West insists he puts on sunscreen each day, but he sweats it off very quickly. 

So far West said navigating around the "the slab" in Kingsland has been the most challenging

By West's calculations, his journey will be 547 miles, but he did those calculations with a computer, and he imagines actual distance on the water could be different. As of Thursday, he's passed his halfway point and caught up with KXAN in Bastrop County just after he'd passed the Austin area. 

"There's still adventure out there, a lot of people go, 'oh well I'm going on an adventure, I've got to up to Alaska or I've got to go across continents'," West said. "The reality is, I live in Fredericksburg and I found adventure 20 minutes away."

"I guess what I'm saying is if you want to do something, do it," West said. "Be creative, go out there and live, especially when you're in your younger years, go out there and enjoy it, set a high goal, try to meet it, if you don't make it, that's ok, that's fine, but push yourself. That's what I'd try to leave with anybody watching this."

West explained that many people he encountered on his trek down the river tell him they wish they could go on a trip like he is. 

"And the irony is that they can, but the reality is that they limit themselves," he said " And you know the funniest thing is a lot of people think you gotta get married by 25, own your own house, both you guys got to have paying jobs-- no you don't."

"That's not how it works," he added, then correcting himself, "that's sometimes how it works, but that s not how I'm going to live life." 

West plans to have adventures like this throughout this life, but expects this long paddle will be one of his favorites. 

"This will hold a special place in my heart because it's from the great state of Texas, I love this place it's where I'm from, it's my home," West said. "And when I'm sitting there and I'm old and I'm crusty, I can look at my grandkids and say 'this is what I did'"

"They will probably be sitting there going, 'yeah whatever' but at least I'll like it," West added with a smile.

Videos of the Journey

Here's what Ethan West packs in his kayak

Ethan West talks to a man fishing in Bastrop County

West hoists his kayak over a dam. Video Courtesy Ethan West. 

Scenic spots along the kayak trip. Video Courtesy Ethan West. 

West encounters a snake in the water along the Colorado River. Video Courtesy Ethan West. 

Turles in the Colorado River. Video Courtesy Ethan West. 

West's kayak moving underwater. Video Courtesy Ethan West. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Texas Stories

Trending Video

  • 22-year-old barber kayaks across Texas to see his state with new eyes

    22-year-old barber kayaks across Texas to see his state with new eyes

  • Mistrials: what's the cost to try a case again?

    Mistrials: what's the cost to try a case again?

  • Fort Hood active duty soldier accused of sexual assault

    Fort Hood active duty soldier accused of sexual assault

  • Residents say a tower is terrorizing their Austin neighborhood

    Residents say a tower is terrorizing their Austin neighborhood

  • Mueller Report Crosstalk with Ken Dilanian

    Mueller Report Crosstalk with Ken Dilanian

  • Turtles in the Colorado River

    Turtles in the Colorado River

  • Finding a snake along the Colorado River

    Finding a snake along the Colorado River

  • Kayak trip video

    Kayak trip video

  • Texas State researchers are trying to save the Houston Toad from disappearing

    Texas State researchers are trying to save the Houston Toad from disappearing

  • Uber rolls out new safety feature to protect passengers

    Uber rolls out new safety feature to protect passengers

  • Bill would address early pickups for students who aren't suspended

    Bill would address early pickups for students who aren't suspended

  • 'Looked like a bomb had gone off.' Lightning splinters tree outside south Austin home

    'Looked like a bomb had gone off.' Lightning splinters tree outside south Austin home

  • Neighbors take action against abandoned house in northeast Austin

    Neighbors take action against abandoned house in northeast Austin

  • Seven arrested in San Antonio drug raid, 20 kilos of meth seized

    Seven arrested in San Antonio drug raid, 20 kilos of meth seized

  • Packing for a kayak trip across Texas

    Packing for a kayak trip across Texas

  • Machine that pulls water from the air coming to North Texas

    Machine that pulls water from the air coming to North Texas

  • Texas leaders react to redacted Mueller Report

    Texas leaders react to redacted Mueller Report

  • Census numbers show the increase in residents to the Austin-Round Rock area

    Census numbers show the increase in residents to the Austin-Round Rock area

  • Kayak passing underwater

    Kayak passing underwater

  • Texas Kayaker hoists boat over a dam

    Texas Kayaker hoists boat over a dam

  • Texas man kayaking across the state

    Texas man kayaking across the state

  • Gary Williams DC

    Gary Williams DC

  • How to deal with seasonal allergies

    How to deal with seasonal allergies

  • Copperbend Lightning

    Copperbend Lightning

  • FULL INTERVIEW: Senator Cruz pitches education plan on Texas tour

    FULL INTERVIEW: Senator Cruz pitches education plan on Texas tour

  • County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

    County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

  • County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

    County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

  • Damage inside house

    Damage inside house

  • Central Texans prepare for hail

    Central Texans prepare for hail

  • Doorbell cam shows moment lightning culls tree in south Austin

    Doorbell cam shows moment lightning culls tree in south Austin

  • Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin neighborhood

    Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin neighborhood

  • Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin

    Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin

  • Thunderstorms in San Marcos/Hays County

    Thunderstorms in San Marcos/Hays County

  • Llano prepares for storms while still recovering from October devastation

    Llano prepares for storms while still recovering from October devastation

  • Red light banning bill could be en route to House floor

    Red light banning bill could be en route to House floor

  • Hill Country pipeline opponents are taking Kinder Morgan to court

    Hill Country pipeline opponents are taking Kinder Morgan to court

  • Austin's severe weather planning to be reviewed

    Austin's severe weather planning to be reviewed

  • Full KXAN interview with Senator Ted Cruz on education bill

    Full KXAN interview with Senator Ted Cruz on education bill

  • Beto O'Rourke takes presidential campaign to Virginia, New Hampshire

    Beto O'Rourke takes presidential campaign to Virginia, New Hampshire

  • Mini-golf to honor the memory of Erik Kyle Hanson

    Mini-golf to honor the memory of Erik Kyle Hanson

  • Lawmakers, law enforcement work to address major officer shortages

    Lawmakers, law enforcement work to address major officer shortages

  • Transgender UT student loses scholarship after military policy change

    Transgender UT student loses scholarship after military policy change

  • Senator Cruz pitches education plan on Texas tour

    Senator Cruz pitches education plan on Texas tour

  • Man arrested in connection Kendra Scott burglary

    Man arrested in connection Kendra Scott burglary

  • Llano getting larger barricades after woman's death during flooding

    Llano getting larger barricades after woman's death during flooding

  • COTA races to get approval for second Austin Bold soccer game

    COTA races to get approval for second Austin Bold soccer game

  • From 6th grader to lawmakers, an effort to cure Alzheimer's in Texas

    From 6th grader to lawmakers, an effort to cure Alzheimer's in Texas

  • Mayor Steve Adler will deliver State of the City Address Wednesday

    Mayor Steve Adler will deliver State of the City Address Wednesday

  • Round Rock police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

    Round Rock police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

  • Police investigating suspicious death in north Austin

    Police investigating suspicious death in north Austin

  • The new Kingsland Bridge is set to re-open

    The new Kingsland Bridge is set to re-open

  • Which trees are more dangerous during situations of severe wind

    Which trees are more dangerous during situations of severe wind

  • Six years later: Learning from the deadly West fertilizer plant explosion

    Six years later: Learning from the deadly West fertilizer plant explosion

  • Every student in IDEA Public Schools' entire first class is headed to college

    Every student in IDEA Public Schools' entire first class is headed to college

  • Jenna Quinn Law aims to prevent child sexual abuse

    Jenna Quinn Law aims to prevent child sexual abuse

  • The impact a power outage can have during severe weather

    The impact a power outage can have during severe weather

  • First Warning Weather University: How Does Hail Form?

    First Warning Weather University: How Does Hail Form?

  • 4 forecasters track severe thunderstorms on the way to Texas
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    4 forecasters track severe thunderstorms on the way to Texas

  • Download the KXAN Weather App for alerts, latest updates and more

    Download the KXAN Weather App for alerts, latest updates and more

  • UPDATE: 1 lane reopened on US 290 after wreck involving cement mixer

    UPDATE: 1 lane reopened on US 290 after wreck involving cement mixer

More Stories

Trending Gallery

Farmer in the Del Valle Night
Farmer in the Del Valle Night

Farmer in the Del Valle Night

Photo Galleries /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss