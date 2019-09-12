22 Greenpeace protesters climb Houston bridge ahead of 3rd Democratic debate

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Twenty-two Greenpeace USA activists created a blockade on the Fred Hartman Bridge in Baytown, Texas early Thursday ahead of the third Democratic primary debate in Houston.

Eleven of those climbers are dangling over the side of the bridge, an activist said in a Facebook Live video. Those climbers will hold ribbons and streamers to block traffic under the bridge.

The group aims to “shut down the largest oil export channel in the U.S.” for 24 hours.

“This climate emergency was fueled by Trump’s climate denial and the oil industry’s greed,” the group wrote in the Facebook posts. “We’re here to resist.”

Harris County constables are on the bridge monitoring the scene.