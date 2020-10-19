21-year-old motorcyclist dies in New Braunfels crash

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A 21-year-old motorcyclist from New Braunfels died at the hospital following a crash on Sunday evening.

New Braunfels identified the man as Gregory Casey.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the area of State Highway 46 South near Alves Lane.

Casey suffered life-threatening injuries at the time of the crash, and officers performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. He was transported to Resolute Health hospital.

The crash involved a woman from Sinton driving an SUV. She was not injured.

Highway 46 South was closed for some time as first responders investigated.

At last report, New Braunfels police said there was no indication that alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

