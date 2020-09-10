21 cases of inflammatory illness linked to COVID-19 reported in Texas children

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 21 cases of a mysterious illness linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children is a “rare but serious complication associated with COVID-19,” DSHS said. The illness causes different organs, including the heart, lungs, kidney and brain, to become inflamed.

DSHS confirmed 21 cases of MIS-C in Texas total, and in the department’s Central Texas region, eight confirmed cases have been reported.

DSHS said the children who’ve gotten the illness range in age from nine months to 17 years old. Hispanic children make up about two-thirds of the total cases.

All patients who had to be hospitalized are now discharged, according to DSHS.

In early August, Dell Children’s Medical Center said it treated three confirmed MIS-C cases since June.

A cause for the illness has not been identified, DSHS said, and the best way to protect kids right now is to protect your household from COVID-19.

For more information on the illness’ symptoms, you can visit the DSHS website.