AUSTIN (KXAN) – The 2023 Texas Rally for Life, hosted by Texas Alliance for Life, will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Texas Capitol. This is the group’s first rally since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision and Senate Bill 8 went into effect in Texas.

Organizers of the rally said the event brings anti-abortion advocates, faith leaders and elected officials together to march in support of the right to life.

According to a statement, Governor Greg Abbott is set to be the keynote speaker at the rally at 2 p.m.. He said thousands of anti-abortion Texans are expected to join the rally.

Attendees will meet at 15th Street and Congress at 1 p.m. to march to the Capitol then rally on the south side of the capitol until 3 p.m. An ani-abortion expo will be held on Capitol grounds from 3-4 p.m. A release said the rally ends at 4 p.m.

“The Texas Rally for Life commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s tragic Roe v. Wade decision in January of 1973,” Abbott said.