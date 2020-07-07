2020 State Fair of Texas canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Bluebonnets, the state flower of Texas, surround Big Tex as storm clouds move in above, Friday, Sept. 27, 2013, in Dallas. The fair runs Sept. 27, through Oct. 20. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the State Fair of Texas announced that its 2020 fair, originally scheduled to begin in September, has been canceled over safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its announcement, the fair said, in part:

“One of the greatest aspects of the Fair is welcoming each and every person who passes through our gates with smiles and open arms. In the current climate of COVID-19, there is no feasible way for the Fair to put proper precautions in place while maintaining the Fair environment you know and love.”

The fair says it gathered information from fairgoers, business partners, medical experts and more to come to its decision. The company says it understands the financial impact the cancellation will have on the north Texas economy, but that it must do what is right for the health of the community.

“While we are heartbroken at the notion of not welcoming more than 2.5 million of our closest friends for this annual celebration of the Lone Star State, the excitement we feel in moving forward with planning the 2021 State Fair of Texas and keeping this 134-year tradition alive will keep us motivated until we can greet our fairgoers, seasonal staff, and business partners again in a safe environment,’” said Mitchell Glieber, president of the State Fair of Texas.

According to the State Fair, this will be the first time since World War II that the event has not opened.