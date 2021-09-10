20 years later: Remembering 9/11 victims with Texas ties

The American Flag and Texas Flag fly outside the Texas Capitol in Austin on Dec. 16, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a day that changed America forever. Here are some of the people who died in the terrorist attacks that had Texas roots. This is not an exhaustive list.

The information in the following biographies comes from the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial and the 911 Living Memorial.

Judy Rowlett

Rowlett was born in 1957 in Tome Green County, Texas. Friends and family described her as role model. Read more about Rowlett here.

Jimmy Nevill Storey

Storey, a senior vice president of Marsh & McLennan, based in Houston, was from Katy, Texas. His name is etched into the Texas Cemetery 9/11 Memorial. Read more about Nevill Storey here.

ET3 Daniel M. Caballero, USN

Naval Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Martin Caballero was born in Houston in 1979. He went to Stephen F. Austin High School. Family members describe him as someone who had a big smile. Read more about ET3 Daniel M. Caballero, USN here.

Bryan C. Jack, Ph.D.

Dr. Jack graduated from Lee High School in Tyler, Texas in 1970. He was the male Presidential Scholar for the state of Texas. You can read more about Dr. Jack here.

Rosa Maria Chapa

Nicknamed Rosemary, Chapa was born in 1938 in San Antonio, Texas. She graduated from Thomas High School and went to Incarnate Word University in San Antonio. Chapa’s family told the Pentagon Memorial she loved her family and her dogs more than anything. Read more about Chapa here.

LTC Jerry D. Dickerson, USA

While Dickerson is not from Texas, he got his master’s degree in engineering from Texas A&M University. His friends say he was the definition of Army values. Read more about Dickerson here.

Three Aggies were killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks: Lee Adler '84, Jimmy Nevill Storey '65 and Lt. Col. Jerry Don Dickerson Jr., '92. Adler and Storey were in the north tower of the World Trade Center. Dickerson was stationed at the Pentagon. #here pic.twitter.com/zVVINj1t42 — The Association of Former Students (@AggieNetwork) September 11, 2018

Michael E. Tinley

Tinley was the vice president of Marsh & McLennan. He lived in Dallas. Read more about Tinley here.

LTC Karen J. Wagner, USA

Wagner grew up in a military family in San Antonio. Her sister described her to the Pentagon Memorial as someone who “never met a stranger.” Read more about Wagner here.