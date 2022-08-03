A sign for the Enchanted Rock Summit Trail greets hikers who will ascend the dome. (KXAN Photo/Christopher Adams)

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two state parks in Central Texas are being shut down temporarily because of nearby wildfires.

Texas Parks and Wildlife said Enchanted Rock State Natural Area and Pedernales Falls State Park are the affected parks.

Pedernales Falls State Park is in Blanco County and is close to the Smoke Rider Fire near the Hays County line. As of Tuesday night, that fire burned an estimated 800 acres and was 30% contained.

Parts of the Enchanted Rock State Natural Area are in Gillespie County, which is where the Big Sky Fire is burning. As of early Wednesday morning, the fire was 1,400 acres large and 25% contained.

Texas Parks and Wildlife said you can check for updates on each park on its website.