2 Texas deputies killed in West Texas shootout after car chase, suspect faces capital murder charges

EDEN, Texas (KXAN) — Two Concho County Sheriff’s deputies died in a shooting Monday night after a short car chase.

According to Conchovalleyhomepage.com, the deputies were shot and killed after the shooter led officers on a short chase and then barricaded himself in a building.

That led to a standoff and then the deadly gunshots that killed the two deputies. A third victim was hurt and taken to Shannon Medical Center. That person’s condition is not currently known.

This took place in or near Eden, Texas, which is 160 miles west of Austin.

Jeffrey Nicholas, 28, has been arrested and booked into Tom Green County Jail in connection with the shooting. He is charged with two counts of capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $4 million bond, $2 million for each count.

The bodies of the slain law officers are now headed to Lubbock Tuesday for an autopsy.