AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two employees with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission are expected to be terminated August 1 following an investigation for policy violations, according to commission officials.

A TABC spokesperson said an agent was arrested on a DWI charge. They were accompanied by another agent that was not arrested.

TABC officials said a preliminary investigation found the agents violated TABC policy while operating a vehicle.

Officials with the agency said the incident remained under investigation.