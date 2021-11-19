2 killed in fiery I-20 crash involving Andrews ISD bus

The Texas Department of Public Safety says two people were killed in a crash involving a school bus on Interstate 20 Friday.

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID) — The Texas Department of Public Safety says two people were killed in a crash involving a school bus on Interstate 20 Friday.

Texas DPS says the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 179.

According to a photo on Facebook, the school bus belongs to Andrews ISD, and comments made on the post say the bus was carrying members of the band to a playoff football game in Sweetwater. Andrews ISD has also confirmed the bus was carrying members of its marching band.

The game between Andrews and Springtown has been postponed after the crash, according to KTAB/KRBC in Abilene.

Andrews ISD says, “Administrators are working to serve the needs of our students and their families.”

A vehicle involved in the crash appeared to be on fire based on a Facebook photo.

Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason said from information he has received, the school bus rolled during the crash. Thomason says the Big Spring Fire Department responded to the crash, and multiple ambulances are on the scene as well.

“Just asking folks to pray for all those who are involved,” Thomason said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.