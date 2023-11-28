AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two inmates escaped from the Fannin county Jail over the weekend, and were still at large as of Tuesday, according to the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:15 p.m., Nov. 25, inmates Ramon Perez and Raymond Ross escaped from Fannin County, which is northeast of Dallas, according to officials.

From left to right: Ramon Perez, Raymond Ross | Courtesy: Fannin County Sheriff’s Office

Perez and Ross were last seen running off into the woods on video wearing gray sweats, according to FCSO. That area is east/southeast of the South Jail on County Road 4200, officials said. The sheriff’s office said Perez and Ross were not armed at the time of the escape, but citizens are asked to avoid contact with them.

Furthermore, officials said Perez was in custody for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Ross was in custody for evading arrest with a motor vehicle and drug possession and felon in possession of a firearm.

As of Tuesday, FCSO said multiple agencies were assisting in finding Perez and Ross, and both of them are presumed armed and dangerous.