2 get prison for immigrant smuggling that led to 2 deaths
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Two Guatemalan men have been sentenced to federal prison for their parts in an immigrant-smuggling run that led to the deaths of two Ecuadoran men.
A Justice Department statement says 23-year-old Melvin L. Barahona-Godoy was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison Wednesday in Laredo, while 29-year-old Yoryi Alexis Perez drew a 6½-year prison term. Both had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to illegally transport immigrants resulting in death. Both will be subject to deportation after completing their prison terms.
Federal officials at a Laredo residence on Oct. 21, 2017, found nine immigrants who were in the country illegally, one of whom was Barahona-Godoy. They say interviews established that Barahona-Godoy and Perez had guided the group across the Rio Grande the previous month. Two people drowned during the crossing.
Selena college course created by former Texan, focuses on the singer's cultural impact
San Diego (KXAN) — Attention all Selena fans and Selena Scholars. Starting in the fall, student's at San Diego State University will be able to take a course on the Queen of Cumbia herself, My San Antonio reports .
The course was created by Nathan Rodriguez a professor at the university's School of Journalism and Media Studies. The course is titled 'Selena & Latinx Media Representation.' The announcement came on the late singer's birthday Tuesday.
"The course explores and deconstructs the socio-cultural mediated representations of intersectional Latinx identities by analyzing the music, career and influence of Selena," said Rodriguez. "The course also accentuates her influence on Latinx media, media personalities, audience reception and niche marketing."
