2 Democrats won’t attend opening day of Texas session, say it could be ‘superspreader’ event

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Democratic members of the Texas House said they do not plan to attend the first day of the legislative session Tuesday, concerned “the ceremony may become a COVID-19 Superspreader Event.”

Rep. Michelle Beckley, D-Carrollton, and Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos, D-Richardon, will instead swear each other in at an alternate location, according to a press release.

Beckley called it “irresponsible” to have all house members together for an extended period of time.

“We members are supposed to only be seated three feet apart, and we are currently aware that some colleagues and staff have received recent positive COVID-19 tests,” Beckley wrote. She also added that she did not want more cases to put even more of a burden on hospitals in the area, which are seeing ICU beds fill up. On Sunday, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Austin and Central Texas triggered higher business capacity limits.

The Texas Capitol reopened to the public Jan. 4. The State Preservation Board is capping capacity, requiring masks and installing extra hand sanitizer stations in the area, and free, rapid testing is taking place on the north plaza. It’s encouraged, but not required, to enter. Meanwhile, each individual lawmaker can make his or her own rules when it comes to safety requirements in their offices.