SEGUIN, Texas (KXAN) — Two people were arrested Wednesday evening after an 18-year-old was shot and killed Monday in Seguin. Another teen was also hurt in the shooting.

Sahra Vega and Christanio Soto, both 21 and from Seguin, face charges related to the murder of Maekalyn Ann Marie Smith, which took place in the 600 block of N. Vaughan Ave., according to the Seguin Police Department. They were both arrested during a traffic stop.

Both are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder. Police said they’re being held on a $1 million bond each.

Draven Rene Reyes, 20 (Courtesy: Seguin Police Department)

Police believe Vega and Soto were passengers in the car used in the drive-by shooting near a park. Police said Smith and the other teen were shot at as they sat near a basketball court.

Officers are still searching for a third suspect in the case, Draven Rene Reyes, 20. Police believe he’s the shooter. He is also facing charges of murder and aggravated assault with with a deadly weapon. Multiple law enforcement agencies are working together to find him, according to Seguin police.

Reyes is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on where Reyes could be should call the Seguin Police Department at (830) 379-2123 or Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at (877) 403-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering an up to $5,000 reward for details leading to his arrest.