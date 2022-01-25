2 bodies found in abandoned oil tanker trailer in Guadalupe County

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The bodies of two men were found in an abandoned oil tanker trailer northeast of Seguin Monday afternoon, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

The county got a report from a Texas Department of Transportation worker around 3:46 p.m., saying a body was in an abandoned oil tanker trailer near the 8900 block of Highway 90, which is located just outside of Kingsbury.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they saw two bodies within the tanker trailer, the sheriff’s office said. The Seguin Fire Department, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Schertz Fire Department determined the air quality was safe, and the bodies of two men were removed.

The bodies haven’t been identified yet, the sheriff’s office said, and an autopsy is pending. The investigation is still open.

Anyone with details about the abandoned trailer can call the sheriff’s office at (830) 379-1224 or the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1 (877) 403-8477.