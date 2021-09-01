2 bills that change how alcohol is sold in Texas take effect Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two bills making alcohol more accessible to customers in the state of Texas go into effect Wednesday.

House Bill 1024 allows restaurants to sell alcohol to-go with orders that include food.

It was a measure Gov. Greg Abbott allowed near the start of the pandemic in March 2020 to keep restaurants afloat amid shutdowns, but it’s now here to stay.

Abbott signed the bill into law in May.

House Bill 1518 allows Texans to buy beer and wine at stores starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Before this legislation took effect, stores couldn’t sell beer and wine until noon on Sundays.

Liquor is still barred from being sold on Sundays but is allowed on other days from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. except on Christmas, Thanksgiving and New Year’s.

