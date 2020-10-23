2.8 million flu vaccines headed to Texas for child, adult programs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday the state now has 2.8 million flu vaccinations for programs aimed to help both children and adults.

The vaccinations are for the Texas Vaccines for Children program and the new Adult Influenza Vaccine Initiative, Gov. Abbott said. The Department of State Health Services oversees the programs.

Children who are uninsured, underinsured or qualify for Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program are eligible for voluntary immunizations against the flu, or other diseases, through more than 3,000 Texas Vaccines for Children providers across the state. Those providers ordered 1.8 million doses of the flu vaccine for this upcoming season.

To find a participating location, check the DSHS website.

The CDC provided the remaining million doses for use in the the Adult Influenza Vaccine Initiative. The vaccines are for those at high-risk of COVID-19 infection or other severe disease. The program will make the vaccine available for people in these groups:

Health care employees, first responders and other front-line workers

Staff and patients in long-term care facilities

People with underlying health conditions

People in racial and ethnic groups disproportionally affected by COVID-19

Uninsured or underinsured adults

More information on the program, including how to become a participant, can be found on the DSHS website.