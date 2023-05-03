KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — An 18-year-old man from the Austin area was arrested for allegedly smuggling humans in Kimble County after attempting to flee from law enforcement April 22.

Mugshot of Christian Ricardo De Le Mora (Kimble County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Christian Ricardo De La Mora, 18, was arrested with 11 counts of human smuggling and booked into the Kimble County jail.

According to a social media post made by the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2018 Chevrolet pickup on Interstate Highway 10 near mile marker 451 on April 22 around 7:30 a.m.

Eleven individuals who entered the states without documentation and the driver were detained after the vehicle left the roadway and went up against a fence.

Individuals laying in the bed of a pickup truck underneath a blanket. (Kimble County Sheriff’s Office photo)

KCSO said that during the first stop, another traffic stop was initiated, however, the vehicle led law enforcement on a pursuit off of Interstate Highway 10 and north onto FM 2291.

After several miles, the vehicle veered off the roadway and into a fence where the driver and two individuals fled the scene on foot. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers detained 9 more individuals who had entered the states without documentation.

The social post from KCSO stated two individuals who fled the vehicle were located later April 22 along with the driver, De La Cruz.