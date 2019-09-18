18-wheeler carrying vodka catches fire near La Grange

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An 18-wheeler full of bottles of vodka caught on fire and sparked a grass fire Monday afternoon.

The La Grange Fire Department responded to State Highway 71 near Hattermann Road east of La Grange.

According to press release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the flaming 18 wheeler was detached from its trailer when firefighters arrived on the scene. The flames from the truck later ignited a grass fire.

Firefighters put out a grass fire caused by an 18-wheeler fire Sept. 16, 2019 (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)

Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the blaze. Officials say no one was hurt.

The fire is believed to have been caused by the trailer’s brakes.