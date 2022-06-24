AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 170 babies in Texas have been surrendered under Texas’ Safe Haven law since 2009, according to data from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

The law, also known as the Baby Moses law, allows parents who are unable to care for newborns to bring their baby to a designated safe place, with no questions asked.

The baby must be unharmed and no older than 60 days. Designated safe spaces include any hospital, fire station or emergency medical services station in Texas.

According to the law, the parent must give their baby to an employee at the safe space and tell them that they want to leave their baby at a Safe Haven. DFPS says you may be asked to provide family or medical history to ensure the baby receives the care they need.

Parents who do so will not be prosecuted for abandonment or neglect.

Since fiscal year 2009, 172 children have been surrendered under the law, DFPS data shows.

The Amarillo Fire Department reported earlier this week that a newborn was surrendered at one of its stations.

A six-to-eight-week-old baby was surrendered Wednesday afternoon. The baby was taken in by Amarillo Medical Services for a checkup and was reported to be doing well.