160 Fort Hood soldiers deploy to help NATO response in Europe

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXAN) — About 160 soldiers from Fort Hood deployed Monday to help support NATO in Europe, the Army installation announced.

The soldiers come from Fort Hood’s III Armored Corps and include those from the 96th Transportation Company, the 297th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command and the 11th Corps Signal Brigade.

“These forces will augment U.S. forces in the European theater and are trained and equipped for various missions to reinforce the U.S. European Command posture on NATO’s eastern flank,” Fort Hood said Monday.

More than 100 soldiers from the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood, Texas deployed March 7, 2022 to support the NATO Response Force. (Courtesy: DVIDS, Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

The soldiers are part of 7,000 U.S. military personnel chosen to support the NATO Response Force announced Feb. 24. This was the first time in NATO’s history the response force was activated in order to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

For the response force to be activated, all 30 members of NATO had to approve, which they did late last month.

“Our Soldiers are trained and ready,” said Col. Matthew Ruedi, the 13th ESC deputy commanding officer, in a press release. “Elements of our heavy transportation company have deployed to Europe to reassure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression, and are prepared to support a range of other operations in the region.”

Ruedi also said Fort Hood has ensured the families of these soldiers were kept up to date on the deployment process and communication to them is important.